Monday, October 27, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / J&K govt to allot land to landless families hit by floods: Omar Abdullah

J&K govt to allot land to landless families hit by floods: Omar Abdullah

Landless people affected by the flood will be given five marlas (one marla is equal to 25.2929 sq metre) of land on lease wherever available, Omar said

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Abdullah said the Centre sent a team for flood assessment in the UT which completed its task (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said five 'marlas' of land would be given to the landless people in the flood affected areas of the Union territory, and the paperwork for it was under process.

Replying to a question in the assembly by BJP MLA from Jammu North, Sham Lal Sharma, on whether a fresh rehabilitation policy has been formulated for the victims of the recent floods in J-K, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the government has not formulated any fresh policy.

"Landless people affected by the flood will be given five marlas (one marla = 25.2929 sq metre) of land on lease wherever available. The documentary process is on," the CM announced.

 

He, however, said the government does not indulge in regional politics "like the member does".

Abdullah said the Centre sent a team for flood assessment in the UT which completed its task.

"The team did an assessment and went back. (Union) Home minister (Amit Shah) also visited. We did the damage assessment and found that there were more losses in Jammu region than in Kashmir. We have prepared a report which will go to the Centre. As soon as we get the money, it will be dispersed accordingly," the chief minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks CBI's response on bail plea of former DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

122 stubble burning incidents on Sunday mark highest single-day spike

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

SC slams states and UTs over stray dogs case; summons chief secys on Nov 3

Umar Khalid

2020 Delhi riots: SC defers hearing on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, others

justice surya kant, br gavai, supreme court, new cji, cji

CJI BR Gavai recommends Justice Surya Kant as next Chief Justice of India

Topics : Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir Floods in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon