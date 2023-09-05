Uttam Sarkar steps down as a director of IIM Calcutta, says report

IIM Calcutta (IIM-C) has returned to the spotlight with the resignation of director, Uttam Sarkar, as reported by the Indian Express.

According to the report, Sarkar resigned over differences with the board three years ahead of the end of his term. The resignation is yet to be accepted, and the Board of Governors is scheduled to meet on 8 September to discuss it.

Though the exact nature of the difference is not known, important projects like the hostel expansion – key to increasing student capacity – were said to be stalled and might have played a role. In his resignation letter, however, Sarkar is understood to have cited 'personal reasons' for his resignation.

Sarkar was appointed as the director of the oldest IIM in August 2018 after a controversial exit by his predecessor, Anju Seth. Seth had resigned from her director post a year before the end of her term after a row with the board.

According to reports, Seth had accused chairperson, Shrikrishna G Kulkarni, of infringing on her executive powers. The board, in turn, was understood to have accused her of improper conduct.

However, a conflict between the faculty and Seth over her style and approach surfaced within the first 6-7 months of her appointment.

When Sarkar was appointed director, chairperson Kulkarni in his statement said, "Professor Sarkar knows IIM Calcutta intimately, its history, culture and the aspirations of its large body of faculty, students, alumni, staff, board and all stakeholders."

Moreover, he is acutely aware of "what needs to be done and how it must be done" to help IIM Calcutta achieve its global aspirations," he had also said.

Sarkar, a professor at the Management Information Systems Group of the Institute, was selected after what the institute described as a "very rigorous search process" spanning several months. Seth resigned in March, and the new director was appointed in August.