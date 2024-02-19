Sensex (    %)
                        
Protesting Noida farmers' again warn of Delhi march on Febeuary 23

The protestors on that day called off the march and were pacified after police's assurance of a high-level meeting with representatives of local authorities and the Uttar Pradesh government

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

The protesting farmers' groups in Noida and Greater Noida on Monday said they will march to Delhi on February 23 to press for resolution of their issues, including developed plots and increased compensation for their land acquired in the past.
Thousands of these villagers, including women, had made an unsuccessful attempt to go to Delhi on February 8 amid stepped up security along Noida's borders with the national capital, choking traffic movement in the city.
The protestors on that day called off the march and were pacified after police's assurance of a high-level meeting with representatives of local authorities and the Uttar Pradesh government.
Scores of farmers on Monday gathered outside the office of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) in protest where the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), a key local group here, gave the call for February 23 march to Delhi.
"A meeting was held by government authorities on February 13 and it was decided there that a high-power committee would be formed by February 18 to resolve the issues of farmers but nothing has happened till today also," the BKP said in a statement.
"Now, three more days' time has been sought from the administrative officials, which the farmers have accepted and said if the solution is not found till then, the farmers will march towards Delhi on February 23," the farmers' group warned.
The farmers from over 200 villages in Noida and Greater Noida have been protesting since December 2023 against the local authorities and the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Dadri with demands for increased compensation and developed plots in lieu of their land acquired by them in the past.

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

