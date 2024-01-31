IIM-B placements: 602 students, including 12 with disabilities get offers

The Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) has successfully concluded summer internship placements for its largest-ever batch of Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA). A total of 602 students were placed for the summer, including 12 students with disabilities.

Placements, held from November 6 to 11, saw 484 students (437 PGP and 47 PGP-BA) securing positions, with an additional 115 students (89 PGP and 26 PGP-BA) placed in a subsequent rolling placement process. Additionally, three PGP students secured summer internships through individual efforts.

During this rolling placement process, Atypical Advantage conducted a targeted drive to place 12 students with disabilities in leading corporations.

Prof Ganesh N Prabhu, the chairperson of career development services at IIM Bangalore, highlighted the diversity of opportunities during the rolling placements. He said, "The rolling summer placements saw many first-time recruiters offering roles in strategy, marketing, products, finance, analytics and investments – some of the projects offered were more interesting and challenging than those offered during the summer placement week."

Industry-wise summer placements

Consulting: Consulting firms led with the highest number of offers (158), including a record 45 offers from Accenture Strategy.

Finance/banking/investments: Finance, banking, and investment firms made 130 offers, with prominent firms like PwC, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan Chase participating.

FMCG/retail: Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and retail sectors collectively made 69 offers, with companies like Hindustan Unilever and Procter & Gamble leading the way.

Manufacturing/construction/energy: Manufacturing firms contributed 55 offers, with Tata Steel and Asian Paints being notable recruiters.

Ecommerce/payments/telecom: Ecommerce, payments, and telecom sectors offered 45 positions, including 11 from Amazon.

IT Software/services/security: IT-related firms extended 43 offers, with Google, Microsoft, and Pinelabs among the prominent recruiters.

Conglomerates: Business conglomerates made 41 offers, including participation from Aditya Birla Group and Vedanta.

Foundations/governance/education: Foundations, governance, and education sectors collectively made 29 offers.

Healthcare: Healthcare firms offered 19 positions, with Sun Pharmaceuticals and Sparsh Hospital leading the way.

Analytics/AI/ML: Firms in the analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning space extended 13 offers.

Key trends in IIM Bangalore's 2024 summer placements

The IIM Bangalore placement report noted that while consulting firms made the maximum number of offers, the ratio of students interning in consulting firms fell marginally. Many candidates sought out opportunities in finance, banking and investment, which also made more offers this year.

The 55 offers by manufacturing firms were in areas like supply chain and new product entry, while the 45 offers made from the e-commerce, payments and telecom sector mainly consisted of digital marketing and card business roles.

IT firms have offered jobs in areas like IT consulting and product management, and business conglomerates offer general management roles. Analytics and artificial intelligence firms offer involved projects in new business applications, while the healthcare sector recruited for marketing and new business initiatives.

