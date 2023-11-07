Sensex (-0.03%)
IIM Calcutta Board of Governors accepts Director Uttam Sarkar's resignation

Sarkar would continue as a professor in the MIS Group of the institute

IIM Calcutta Director Professor Uttam K Sarkar

Uttam Kumar Sarkar

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 9:11 PM IST
The Board of Governors of IIM Calcutta met on Tuesday and accepted the resignation of Director Uttam Kumar Sarkar, a statement said.

The statement from the Board met to take note of the resignation letter of Director Uttam Kumar Sarkar. It was accepted with immediate effect.
Sarkar would continue as a professor in the MIS (Management Information Systems) Group of the institute.

The statement also said that Sahadeb Sarkar, a professor in the Operations Management Group of the Institute, had been appointed as Director-in-Charge in accordance with the provisions of the IIM Act 2017.

Sahadeb Sarkar has a PhD in statistics from Iowa State University, USA. He joined the Operations Management Group of IIM Calcutta in 1997. Before joining IIM Calcutta, he was an Associate Professor with tenure at Oklahoma State University, USA. He has also served as a visiting professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, USA.

The Board on Tuesday also appreciated Uttam Kumar Sarkar for his valuable contribution as the Director of IIM Calcutta and wished him good luck in all his future endeavors.

Uttam Sarkar had been appointed Director in August 2021 after the controversial exit of Anju Seth. He is believed to have tendered his resignation three years ahead of the end of his tenure.

Topics : IIM Calcutta IIM Indian management schools

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 9:11 PM IST

