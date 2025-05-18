Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IIT Bombay suspends ties with Turkish institutes over support for Pakistan

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has suspended all agreements with Turkish universities, following Turkey's support to Pakistan amid heightened tensions with India.

In a post on its official X handle, the institute said, "Due to the current geopolitical situation involving Turkey, IIT Bombay is processing suspension of its agreements with Turkish universities until further notice."  The institute currently has a faculty exchange programme with some Turkish institutions. 

The development has come following Turkey's support to Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor' and the subsequent escalation of conflict with India.

Earlier, IIT Roorkee formally cancelled a memorandum of understanding with Inonu University, Turkey.

 

"The Institute remains committed to fostering global collaborations that reflect its academic priorities and uphold national interest," IIT Roorkee had posted on X. 

Private institutes like Chandigarh University have also severed their academic collaborations with 23 Turkish and Azerbaijani universities over support for Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor'.

First Published: May 18 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

