IMD issues yellow alert for rain in Delhi today, AQI improves to 136

IMD issues yellow alert for rain in Delhi today, AQI improves to 136

Thunderstorms and rainfall are likely to continue across Delhi till May 25, while air quality has improved to the 'moderate' category after a dust storm in the region

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues yellow alert, warning of rain, thunderstorms, and strong surface winds for today. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Delhi witnessed light rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, offering brief relief from the prevailing heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, warning of thunderstorms with lightning, dust-raising winds and strong surface winds. Despite the showers, humidity and warm temperatures have continued to keep conditions uncomfortable.
 

Today’s forecast: Rain, thunderstorms expected

 
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for today, warning of rain, thunderstorms, and strong surface winds. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle at approximately 24 degrees Celsius.
   
 

Weather forecast for the week

 
Rain is expected to persist in the national capital throughout the week (May 19–25), according to the IMD forecast. Thunderstorms and rainfall have been predicted on most days, accompanied by strong surface winds. These conditions are expected to bring some respite from the heat, with maximum temperatures forecast to range between 39 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also stated that no heatwave conditions are likely during the week.   
  

AQI improves to 'moderate' category 

Air quality in Delhi improved to the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday morning after having remained poor due to a massive dust storm across Delhi-NCR. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 136 at 8 am on 18 May, compared to 187 at the same time a day earlier.
 
In response to the spike in air pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Stage-I measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday.
   
As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.
       

First Published: May 18 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

