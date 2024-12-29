Business Standard

Illegal mining: NGT asks applicant to approach DPCC, mining dept first

The tribunal gave the order to enable the committee or department to ascertain the extent of the illegal activity

National green tribunal, NGT

The green body was hearing a petition by the Jagatpur village chief, or 'pradhan', who alleged that the sand mafia was illegally extracting huge quantities of the sand in the area. | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

The National Green Tribunal has asked a petitioner to approach the Delhi Pollution Control Committee or the mining department regarding allegations of illegal instream and riverbed sand mining from the Yamuna in north Delhi.

The tribunal gave the order to enable the committee or department to ascertain the extent of the illegal activity.

The green body was hearing a petition by the Jagatpur village chief, or 'pradhan', who alleged that the sand mafia was illegally extracting huge quantities of the sand in the area.

The petition also alleged that a bund (check dam) created near Jagatpur and Burari villages in Delhi had developed cracks because of unauthorised activities.

 

In an order dated December 24, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said that the complaint first required to be looked into by the DPCC or the mining department to find the "reality and extent" of the illegal mining.

"Hence, we dispose of the original application (OA) permitting the applicant to file a detailed comprehensive complaint along with the relevant material to the member secretary of DPCC/ secretary of mining department, who, on receipt of the same, will get the spot inspection done and will take the due remedial and punitive action in accordance with law expeditiously," the tribunal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : illegal mining Illegal mining case Yamuna National Green Tribunal

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

