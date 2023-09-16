close
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall, lightning at isolated places in Himachal

It also said that light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places over the state during the last 24 hours, adding that the Monsoon was vigorous over there

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall and lightning at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh for today.
It also said that light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places over the state during the last 24 hours, adding that the Monsoon was vigorous over there.
"Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms & lightning are likely at isolated places on 16.09.2023 over plains, low and mid hills of the state. Damage may occur to standing crops, fruit plants, new plantings and poor visibility. Traffic congestion and disruption in electric supply," Meteorological Centre, Shimla said.
The meteorological centre said that heavy rain occured at isolated places in Kangra district.
"Monsoon was vigorous over the state. Light to moderate Rainfall occurred at many places over the state during the last 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Kangra district. No large change in Minimum temperatures and appreciable fall Maximum temperatures during the last 24 hours. Average Minimum temperatures were above normal and average Maximum temperatures were normal."
Persistent rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in multiple landslides and cloudbursts in various areas.

According to officials, the current monsoon season has claimed the lives of 400 individuals in rain-related incidents and caused damage to more than 13,000 houses.
Industries minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, on Thursday said that the state has incurred losses exceeding Rs 12,000 crore primarily attributed to floods and heavy rains, adding that the industrial sector alone has suffered an estimated loss of over Rs 300 crore.
The state had asked the Centre to declare the disaster caused by the rain as a national disaster and provide more central assistance to it.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said that the party would raise the issue of a special relief package for the disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh, during the special session in Parliament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IMD Himachal Pradesh Rainfall

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

