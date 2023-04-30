IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala, 'Orange' alert in 4 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Kerala for the next five days, and an 'Orange' alert has been issued in four districts - Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur.

A 'Yellow' alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

In districts with Orange alert, very heavy rain in isolated places has been predicted by the IMD, and could vary from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in the next 24 hours.

Districts with Yellow alert will have rains between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

The formation of a cyclonic system along the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep is cited as the cause of rains in south India in the next few days.

--IANS

Also Read IMD issues 'orange alert' of heavy rainfall for three Kerala districts 17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR November likely to see above normal rains in South India, says IMD Heavy rainfall recorded in parts of Tamil Nadu, normal life disrupted IMD predicts below normal rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry till Dec 8 There's no politics in 'Mann Ki Baat', abusing PM part of Cong: Sitharaman What about 'Mann ki Baat' on inflation and unemployment? Maha Cong chief All-round development symbolises Telangana's reconstruction, says CM KCR Congress associated with '85% commission': PM Modi in poll-bound Karnataka Ludhiana gas leak: Deeply saddened by loss of lives, says President Murmu

aal/vd