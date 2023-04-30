IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala, 'Orange' alert in 4 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Kerala for the next five days, and an 'Orange' alert has been issued in four districts - Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur.
A 'Yellow' alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.
In districts with Orange alert, very heavy rain in isolated places has been predicted by the IMD, and could vary from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in the next 24 hours.
Districts with Yellow alert will have rains between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.
The formation of a cyclonic system along the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep is cited as the cause of rains in south India in the next few days.
--IANS
Also Read
IMD issues 'orange alert' of heavy rainfall for three Kerala districts
17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR
November likely to see above normal rains in South India, says IMD
Heavy rainfall recorded in parts of Tamil Nadu, normal life disrupted
IMD predicts below normal rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry till Dec 8
There's no politics in 'Mann Ki Baat', abusing PM part of Cong: Sitharaman
What about 'Mann ki Baat' on inflation and unemployment? Maha Cong chief
All-round development symbolises Telangana's reconstruction, says CM KCR
Congress associated with '85% commission': PM Modi in poll-bound Karnataka
Ludhiana gas leak: Deeply saddened by loss of lives, says President Murmu
aal/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)