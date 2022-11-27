IMD predicts below normal rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry till Dec 8

-
-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a below normal rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next two weeks till December 8, officials said.
IMD officials told mediapersons that the weather models show a decreased rainfall. The Met department also said that isolated or light rainfall is expected till Tuesday.
The weathermen also said that since no major weather systems are in the Bay of Bengal there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu.
From November 17 to 23, the state has recorded only 3 mm of rainfall against an average of 34mm expected during the period.
The IMD in a statement said that 16 districts of Tamil Nadu did not receive any rain and 22 districts have received less than average rains.
The IMD in its extended forecast has mentioned possibility of a low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea around the second week of December.
The IMD, however, said that it was monitoring its impact on the state.
First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 07:06 IST
