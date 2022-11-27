JUST IN
Grasslands can be managed to benefit biodiversity and soil health: Study
Flu vaccine that can protect against all 20 known influenza virus developed
NASA's Orion spacecraft successfully enters orbit around the moon
BMC appeals for vaccination amid hike in Measles cases in Mumbai
India receives wide praise at UNSC for counter-terror leadership
Climate change to drastically cut Indonesia's rice, coffee produce: Study
Gene controlling social behaviour may hold key to understand autism: Study
Type 2 diabetes linked with gestational diabetes in S Asian women: Study
Heavy rainfall likely in most parts of Karnataka till Nov 24: IMD
EVs lead climate tech funding but more needed for niche solutions: Experts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment
Grasslands can be managed to benefit biodiversity and soil health: Study
RSS, BJP want to finish off Constitution discreetly: Rahul Gandhi
Business Standard

IMD predicts below normal rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry till Dec 8

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a below normal rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next two weeks till December 8, officials said

Topics
Rainfall | India Meteorological Department | Tamil Nadu

IANS  |  Chennai 

monsoon, rain, rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a below normal rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next two weeks till December 8, officials said.

IMD officials told mediapersons that the weather models show a decreased rainfall. The Met department also said that isolated or light rainfall is expected till Tuesday.

The weathermen also said that since no major weather systems are in the Bay of Bengal there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu.

From November 17 to 23, the state has recorded only 3 mm of rainfall against an average of 34mm expected during the period.

The IMD in a statement said that 16 districts of Tamil Nadu did not receive any rain and 22 districts have received less than average rains.

The IMD in its extended forecast has mentioned possibility of a low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea around the second week of December.

The IMD, however, said that it was monitoring its impact on the state.

--IANS

aal/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rainfall

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 07:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.