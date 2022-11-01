JUST IN
Heavy rainfall recorded in parts of Tamil Nadu, normal life disrupted
Morbi bridge tragedy an act of fraud or mere accident, asks Uddhav faction
Student sentenced to 5 yrs imprisonment for 'celebrating' Pulwama attack
Delhi's AQI on verge of becoming 'severe'; PM 2.5 concentration at 398
Fire breaks out in plastic factory in Delhi's Narela, three rescued
Morbi bridge collapse: SC to hear plea on Nov 14 seeking judicial probe
PM on Rajasthan visit today; to pay tributes to tribals killed by British
India under no moral conflict on buying Russian oil, reiterates Puri
No police officer who commits wrongs should be protected: Kerala CM
India records 1,046 new Covid-19 cases, active cases dip to 17,618
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Morbi bridge tragedy an act of fraud or mere accident, asks Uddhav faction
CM Jagan, Amit Shah extend greetings to people on AP formation day
Business Standard

Heavy rainfall recorded in parts of Tamil Nadu, normal life disrupted

Normal life has been disrupted following a spate of heavy rainfall in the state of Tamil Nadu. After recording heavy rainfall in Chennai, schools in certain areas of the city were closed.

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Rainfall

ANI  General News 

A car stuck on a waterlogged street following heavy rain, in Chennai (Photo: PTI)

Normal life has been disrupted following a spate of heavy rainfall in the state of Tamil Nadu. After recording heavy rainfall in Chennai, schools in certain areas of the city were closed.

Following the heavy downpour, the District collector announced holidays for schools and colleges in Mayiladuthurai (Only schools), Thiruvarur, and Nagaipattam due to heavy rain.

Today, heavy rainfall was recorded in Nagapattinam district. It was recorded at 45.40 mm of rainfall. Though, no injuries or cattle or human loss was recorded.

After heavy rainfall water logging can be seen in parts of Chennai. People can be seen facing trouble while crossing roads. Also, vehicles have been put to a stop between knee-height level water.

Chennai is set to have a few more rainy days; the minimum temperature in the city has dipped to 23 degrees Celsius. The upper air circulation system is weak, however, and not likely to become stronger, Met officials have said. An upper air circulation situated in the Southwest Bay of Bengal and off the north coast of Sri Lanka, is causing light to moderate rains over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, which announced the onset of the Northeast monsoon on October 29, has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated locations as well till November 4.

The Met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains over a few places in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts. Similarly, a few places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Namakkal and Tiruchi districts of Tamil Nadu. Puducherry and Karaikal too are likely to witness heavy rains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 13:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU