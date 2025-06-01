Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 07:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IMD predicts light rainfall for Mumbai today, yellow alert issued in Delhi

IMD predicts light rainfall for Mumbai today, yellow alert issued in Delhi

Mumbai will see light rains and strong winds, while Delhi expects moderate rain, thunderstorms as IMD issues alerts for June 1

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rains

Delhi is set to see cloudy skies with moderate rainfall today. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected as well. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai is likely to witness light rain on Sunday (June 1), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast also indicates a generally cloudy sky with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds.
 
Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 27 and 34 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also warned of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa till June 2. 
 

Mumbai logs record May rainfall

 
Last week, Mumbai saw its heaviest May rainfall since Cyclone Tauktae in 2021, signalling an early arrival of the southwest monsoon. Intense rain and waterlogging disrupted flights and train services across the city.
 
 
Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) fined four mini-pumping station operators ₹10 lakh each for failing to install and activate pumps at key flood-prone junctions during the downpour. The BMC said penalties were imposed on operators at Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Yellow Gate, and Chunabhatti for not ensuring the stations were operational before May 25, as mandated in the pre-monsoon requirements. 

Also Read

school children obesity, children

Delhi schoolkids face surge in obesity and hypertension, warns Aiims study

covid

Covid-19 cases in India rise to 3,395; Delhi man among 4 dead in 24 hours

Elon musk, musk, Elon

'Let's move on': Elon Musk shrugs off drug use accusation at White House

steel, metal

Rare earth magnet crisis: India's auto sector to head to Beijing for talks

Emission norms, Carbon tax, Climate Change, energy sector

India to revamp maritime rules for emission goals; shipping costs to rise

 

Yellow alert in Delhi

 
Delhi is set to see cloudy skies with moderate rainfall today. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected as well. The minimum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the day.
 
Air quality in Delhi deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category on Sunday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 208 at 7 am on June 1, compared to 197 at the same time a day earlier. 
 
According to the CPCB, AQI is categorised as follows: 0–50 (good), 51–100 (satisfactory), 101–200 (moderate), 201–300 (poor), 301–400 (very poor), and 401–500 (severe).
         

More From This Section

Tripura CM, Chief minister, Manik Saha

Tripura CM Manik Saha announces $85.4 mn ADB-funded industrial push

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

71 killed due to excessive pre-monsoon rains in Karnataka since April

Photo: Bloomberg

Return used packs, get paid: Himachal's new policy to tackle mountain trash

BRO, Sikkim, rescue op, Aid

1,500 tourists stranded in North Sikkim, rains halt search for missing

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt to provide subsidies to promote e-vehicles, says CM Gupta

Topics : BS Web Reports Heavy rain and thunderstorm heavy rains IMD weather forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon