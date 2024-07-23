Business Standard
IMD weather 2024: Red alert for heavy rains in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat

The IMD issued a Yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane on Tuesday and Orange alert on Wednesday for heavy rainfall. The red alert continues in Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, and West Madhya Pradesh for severe rain

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Pedestrians use an umbrella to shield themselves during rains in Noida (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

For Tuesday, July 23, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, predicting heavy rainfall in Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. In the meantime, an orange alert is set up for Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha.
The northwestern state of Rajasthan is likely to experience hot, humid weather until tomorrow. Other than this, above-usual temperatures with high humidity will likely prevail in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi until July 24.
IMD weather today 2024: Delhi today 

On July 23, 2024, the temperature in Delhi is 33.5 °C. The capital city will see a minimum temperature of 29.05 °C and maximum temperature of 40.32 °C for the day. The wind speed is 60 km/h, and the relative humidity is 60%. 
In terms of the chances of rainfall, it is likely to rain lightly to heavily in some parts of the city. Waterlogging can be a problem for commuters in several areas of Delhi as a result of recent rainfall.

IMD Weather forecast: West, Central, East, and South Peninsular India

Over the next five days, the IMD forecasts widespread light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning over the West, Central, East, and South Peninsular of India. 
From July 22 to 24, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Coastal Karnataka are under orange alerts for extremely heavy rainfall.

Over the next two days, expect strong surface winds of 30-40 kmph in India's south peninsula. From July 22 to 26, there will be a lot of rain in Telangana, Odisha, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh. Also, there will be a lot of rain in South Interior Karnataka.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Northwest India 

The weather office mentioned the probability of "very heavy rainfall" on July 23 and 24 in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Haryana. Also, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan are likely to get a lot of rain until July 26. 
Haryana and Punjab are expected to experience rain in many regions until July 24. The weather office has also predicted that Uttar Pradesh will see a lot of rain until July 26.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Northeast India 

An IMD's press release from July 22 stated, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning very likely over Northeast India during next 5 days.”
The weather office further said there may be “heavy rainfall” in Assam and Meghalaya until July 27. IMD has estimated downpours for the north-eastern belt until July 24 for three states, including Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur.

Topics : IMD on rains IMD weather forecast Indian Meteorological Department Indian weather

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

