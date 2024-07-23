NEET UG 2024: Court grants anticipatory bail to accused aspirant's father

As per CBI, Bishu Kumar is the alleged mastermind of this conspiracy. | Photo: PTI

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to the father of a NEET UG 2024 aspirant for whom an impersonator allegedly appeared in the exam. The CBI is investigating the case related to the NEET UG Paper case. Special judge Ankit Singla granted anticipatory bail to Shambhu Sharan Ram. The court said he would be released on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety in the event of his arrest. Ram's son, Abhishek Raj, was a NEET UG 2024 aspirant, for whom Keshav allegedly appeared in the exam in Delhi.

While opposing the anticipatory bail of Shambhu Sharan Ram, the CBI stated that his son is evading arrest.

The court said that if his son is evading arrest, it cannot be grounds for arresting him. He has been admitted to anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, the Court granted interim protection from arrest to accused Bishu Kumar for 30 days. The court said that he would join the investigation. -

As per CBI, Bishu Kumar is the alleged mastermind of this conspiracy. He was the roommate and senior of Keshav, who appeared for Abhishek Raj in NEET UG.

Keshav and Bishu Kumar are themselves medical students from Bihar's Champaran.

While arguing for bail applications, advocate Ankit Kishore submitted that Bishu Kumar is a 20-year-old medical student. He has no role in this case. He only accompanied Keshav to exam centre. He is an MBBS student and has a future in front of him. Keshav has already been granted bail.

On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor for CBI submitted that a notice was issued to Bishu Kumar for joining the investigation but he did not join. An NBW was also issued against him. There are multiple money transaction in his bank account.

Delhi Police had arrested Keshav from a school at Dhaula Kuan. In this regard, an FIR was also registered. He has been granted bail by the court.

After taking over the investigation, the CBI has also registered an FIR under sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, etc.