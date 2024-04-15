IMD weather forecast today: Odisha to see temperature rise of 4-6 degrees

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a surge in daytime temperatures across different parts of Odisha in the next four to five days, with a normal increase of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius.

The IMD Bhubaneswar in a bulletin stated, “This rise in temperature is due to prevailing north westerly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation. The interior areas are expected to witness temperatures between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius on April 17 and 18. Additionally, the night temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in many places over the next three days," the IMD added.

IMD today weather forecast: Points to consider

• The central forecast estimates that daytime temperatures will surpass 40 degrees Celsius in various districts of the state, while coastal Odisha is supposed to see temperatures going between 36-38 degrees Celsius in the following two days.

• Fully expecting a heatwave, the IMD gave a Yellow Warning for Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Nayagarh and Jajpur regions for April 15.

• Hot and humid weather conditions are anticipated in various districts during the day, including Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Angul, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Khurda, and Nayagarh, as per the IMD. The office has suggested people to go to precautionary measures while going out between 11 am and 3 pm.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Heatwave conditions

• The IMD anticipated warm and humid climate over coastal Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the following five days.

• It also mentioned that hot and humid weather conditions are probably going to beat in Kerala and Mahe between April 14 and 17, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between April 14 and 18; and Konkan and Goa and Rayalaseema between April 15 and 18.

IMD weather 2024: Central India

• The IMD anticipated isolated hailstorms over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday. Meanwhile, there is likely to be hailstorm at isolated locations in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on April 16, IMD said in another tweet.

• According to IMD, a new Western disturbance is probably going to influence Northwest India on April 18.

• Widespread light to moderate rains/snowfall with lightning and breezes (30-40 kmph) over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh on 14th & 15th April, 2024.

• Widespread rain also with thunderstorm, lightning and breezes (30-40 kmph) over Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Punjab; Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on April 14 and 15, 2024.