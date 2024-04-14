ED opposed approver's int'l travel before Kejriwal's arrest: Sanjay Singh

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday Kejriwal's plea against a high court order that has upheld his arrest in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.(PTI: Photo/Vijay Verma)

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Sunday alleged that the ED opposed foreign travel of the government witness at whose testimony Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the excise policy case.

Singh questioned the agency's intentions in doing that and cited in support a media report, according to which, the Enforcement Directorate opposed the foreign travel of P Sarath Chandra Reddy, a non-executive director of Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma, in a court three months before Kejriwal's arrest.

There was no immediate reaction from the ED against the allegation.

"The interesting thing is that ED opposed its approver Sarath Reddy's foreign visit on the ground that he may not return to India to support the case.

"How will he come when you have made him write a false statement? Why will he join your investigation? And even if he does, what proof will he give against Kejriwal ji when he does not have any proof?" Singh asked.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader, who too is an accused in an excise related scam which is at the heart of the matter, urged the Supreme Court to take the matter into cognizance and consider "how a fabricated, baseless case was created."



The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday Kejriwal's plea against a high court order that has upheld his arrest in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

He is in judicial custody till April 15 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.