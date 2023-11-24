Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

As heavy downpour lashes many parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department on Thursday anticipated isolated severe rainfall for the northern parts of the state throughout the day.

As hilly regions saw landslides and mudslides in Idukki and Pathanamthitta areas, serious waterlogging impacted the normal lives of individuals in a few regions, cutting across cities and towns. Consistent downpour flooded a few low-lying areas of Thiruvananthapuram, disturbing ordinary life and resulting in traffic snarls.

A new western disturbance influence will move toward north-west India as an upper level trough extending up to East central Arabian Sea off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts on 25th & 26th November. Accordingly, the above trough in mid-latitude westerlies in center and upper tropospheric levels will connect with lower level box in easterlies.

Areas with Light to moderate rainfall

Light to moderate rains at many spots with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely over many cities and states:

• Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Pradesh during 24 -27.

• Gujarat on 25th & 26th November with maximum on 26 November, 2023.

• Thunderstorm & lightning in isolated places over south Rajasthan, North Madhya Maharashtra, Southwest Madhya Pradesh and north Marathwada on 26 November.

• Isolated heavy rainfall over north Madhya Maharashtra, Southwest Madhya Pradesh, & Gujarat areas on 26 November, 2023.

• Western Himalayan Region and Northwest India plains during 26- 28 November.

• Thunderstorm & lightning with hail at isolated places over Uttarakhand on 27 November.

• A cyclonic circulation is likely over South Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around 25 November- 27 November.

• Light to moderate rainfall at multiple areas over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 26th–27 November, 2023.

Rainfall distribution

Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe; at some places over Yanam, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Lakshadweep; at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & Meghalaya, Mizoram & Tripura, Telangana, Nagaland, Manipur, Coastal Karnataka.

Heavy rainfall prediction

Heavy rainfall at some places with isolated severe heavy fall recorded over Puducherry, Tamil Nadu & Karaikal and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe.

IMD rainfall: Additional

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on weather reports stated that the rainfall is probably going to go on affected by the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

Numerous regions of the state got extreme downpours on Wednesday night and constant storms are anticipated today evenings, he said while attending a press conference on the sidelines of the Nava Kerala Sadas in Wayanad, an outreach of the state government.

The water level in significant streams in Pathanamthitta, where a red alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department, was rising because of nonstop rains, specialists said. A red alert demonstrates severe downpours of more than 20 cm in 24 hours.