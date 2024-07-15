Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IMD Weather today: Heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, Goa, other South states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its recent weather forecast informed that the Monsoon is anticipated to stay active in most parts of India over the next 4-5 days

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD Weather 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its recent weather report estimated that the Monsoon is expected to stay active in Peninsular and adjoining central India over the course of the following 4-5 days. A few states nationwide have experienced severe rainfall in recent days, bringing about flooding, taking many lives and damaging properties.
IMD issued a statement saying, “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 15th-16th; Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on 15th and Kerala & Mahe on 15th July". 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, "Delhi-NCR will receive light rain in the coming days. There is no alert for Delhi,” IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar added. 

IMD Weather 2024: Delhi today 

The IMD has estimated light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR, with occasional light thunderstorms and lightning. Today, the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with chances of light rainfall. 
Temperatures will likely stay between 36 and 28 degrees Celsius during the day. The meteorological department anticipated wet spells in the upcoming week until July 20.

IMD Weather 2024: Rainfall alert 

    • Severe rainfall is estimated over Konkan, Goa, the ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra, South and Coastal Karnataka and Kerala.      
    • IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI, "The monsoon is shifting downward from today. We are issuing a red alert for coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Konkan Goa for the coming days. There may be more than 20 cm of rain there".      

More From This Section

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

LIVE news updates: Veteran diplomat Vikram Misri takes over as foreign secretary

petrol pump, fuel station, crude oil

Delhi petrol pumps shut 600 PUC centres in protest against fee hike

Madhya Pradesh High Court

ASI submits scientific survey report of Bhojshala complex to MP HC

SC, Supreme Court

SC verdict asks filmmakers not to stereotype or lampoon differently abled

SC, Supreme Court

Elgar Parishad case: SC denies interim bail to jailed activist Jyoti Jagtap

    • Following severe rainfall and an IMD red alert in a few regions of the state, the Goa education department on July 14 reported an occasion for schools up to Class 12 on July 15.       
    • A red alert was likewise given for July 15 in Kerala for Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod and an orange alert for Thrissur, Palakkad, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Wayanad. Because of serious rainfall and thunderstorms on July 15, schools and universities in six areas of Kerala would stay shut.      
    • The IMD has shown that the monsoon will stay active over Peninsular and adjoining central India for the following four to five days. This forecast has raised worries about possible flooding and waterlogging in these locales.       
    • Authorities are encouraging residents and authorities to stay vigilant and play it safe during this time of expanded rainfall activity.

Also Read

Mumbai rains

IMD issues 'red' alert for heavy rains in Maharashtra, Goa, and Kerala

lightning

UP plans early lightning detection and warning system to prevent casualties

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD weather 2024: Rainfall in northern parts; Delhi to get showers today

Rain, Mumbai Rains

Orange alert in Mumbai due to heavy rain, high tide in sea may cause floods

Yamuna floods

IMD issues rain forecast for Delhi, Noida; eyes on 'rising' Yamuna river

Topics : IMD weather forecast IMD on rains IMD Delhi weather weather forecasts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon