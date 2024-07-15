Delhi petrol pumps shut 600 PUC centres in protest against fee hike

Monday onwards, around 600 Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres across 400 petrol pumps in Delhi will shut down in protest against the Delhi government’s proposed hike in pollution certificate charges. This closure, spearheaded by the Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association (DPDA), is aimed to highlight the financial strain faced by pump owners and dealers due to the new fee structure.

Delhi govt hikes PUC certificate charges The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government on Thursday announced increased PUC certificate charges for petrol, CNG and diesel vehicles. This is the first change in certificate charges in 13 years. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The hike, announced by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, ranges between Rs 20 and Rs 40. This revision is intended to reflect the rising operational costs of pollution-checking services.

Minister Gahlot stated that the revision was a long-standing demand from the DPDA to address the increasing costs of pollution checking services.

“Considering the request from the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association and the fact that pollution checking rates have not been revised since 2011, the Delhi government has announced the increase,” Gahlot said in his statement. He emphasised that the revision is essential for the efficient operation of pollution checking stations and to maintain service quality.

Details of the fee hike

The new charges set by the Delhi government are as follows:

- Petrol, CNG, LPG, including bio-fuel, two and three-wheelers: Increased from Rs 60 to Rs 80

- Four-wheelers: Increased from Rs 80 to Rs 110

- Diesel vehicles: Increased from Rs 100 to Rs 140

These rates will be effective once notified by the Delhi government.

Why are Delhi petrol dealers protesting?

DPDA President Nischal Singhania explained that despite the fee hike, running PUC centres remains financially unviable.

“The Rs 20 and Rs 30 hike is nothing compared to the rising operational costs. The government’s revision does not consider inflation and the actual cost of maintaining these centres,” Singhania told PTI.

Previously, vehicle owners had to renew their PUC certificates every four months, amounting to an annual cost of Rs 240. Now, with the renewal frequency changed to once a year, customers will spend only Rs 60 annually, a reduction that further impacts the viability of these centres, according to Singhania.

The DPDA will hold meetings of its managing committee to discuss further actions. With about 600 PUC centres set to shut from July 15, the association continues to push for a fee structure that adequately reflects current operational costs.

(With agency inputs)