Orange alert in Mumbai due to heavy rain, high tide in sea may cause floods

Mumbai rain today latest news: The Andheri subway between Andheri and Jogeshwari railway was waterlogged due to the intense rain spell

A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield herself during rains, in Mumbai, Monday, July 8, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai rain today latest: Moderate to heavy rain showers in Mumbai since Friday morning have waterlogged some parts of the city, causing massive inconvenience to the public and prompting the authorities to put the city on a ‘yellow’ alert for today and issue an ‘orange’ alert for tomorrow.

“Intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated locations during the next 3-4 hours,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned earlier today. The city recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall at most places in the last 24 hours as well, the regional weather body said.

Waterlogging in some areas after rain showers

The weather office has put the city on a ‘yellow’ alert for July 14-15 in anticipation of  ‘heavy’ rainfall at isolated locations.

The low-lying areas like Sion saw waterlogging soon after the rainfall commenced, triggering traffic diversions. The Andheri subway between Andheri and Jogeshwari railway was also waterlogged due to the intense rain spell.

The traffic movement is slow at Worli Naka to Lotus Junction (north bound), the Mumbai traffic police said in a post on X but did not cite any specific reason.

High tide may occur in the Arabian Sea at 4 pm

There is also an expectation of a high tide of 3.87 metres in the Arabian Sea at 4.09 pm, according to civic officials. High tides and heavy rains together can lead to flooding as the rainwater cannot get discharged into the sea during that time.

A user on social media platform X shared striking images and videos of skyscrapers enveloped in clouds during the morning hours as rain lashed the city.

IMD weather forecast for Pune, Raigad, Palghar

Up to ‘very heavy’ rainfall is also expected in Raigad, Pune and Satara till July 15, putting all three districts on an orange alert. Palgghar, Thane and Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur districts are likely to experience very heavy showers till tomorrow, followed by ‘heavy’ rainfall over the two subsequent days till July 15, the weather office said.

Precipitation is classified as ‘moderate’ when rainfall amounts fall between 15.6 and 64.4 mm, ‘heavy’ when it reaches 64.5-115.5 mm, and ‘very heavy’ when it exceeds 115.6-204.4 mm within a 24-hour period.”

Mumbai received up to 300 mm rainfall in some parts on Monday marking the highest single-day showers in the city since 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

