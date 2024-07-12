A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield herself during rains, in Mumbai, Monday, July 8, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Waterlogging in some areas after rain showers

The weather office has put the city on a ‘yellow’ alert for July 14-15 in anticipation of ‘heavy’ rainfall at isolated locations.

The low-lying areas like Sion saw waterlogging soon after the rainfall commenced, triggering traffic diversions. The Andheri subway between Andheri and Jogeshwari railway was also waterlogged due to the intense rain spell.





The traffic movement is slow at Worli Naka to Lotus Junction (north bound), the Mumbai traffic police said in a post on X but did not cite any specific reason.

High tide may occur in the Arabian Sea at 4 pm

There is also an expectation of a high tide of 3.87 metres in the Arabian Sea at 4.09 pm, according to civic officials. High tides and heavy rains together can lead to flooding as the rainwater cannot get discharged into the sea during that time.

IMD weather forecast for Pune, Raigad, Palghar

Up to ‘very heavy’ rainfall is also expected in Raigad, Pune and Satara till July 15, putting all three districts on an orange alert. Palgghar, Thane and Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur districts are likely to experience very heavy showers till tomorrow, followed by ‘heavy’ rainfall over the two subsequent days till July 15, the weather office said.

Precipitation is classified as ‘moderate’ when rainfall amounts fall between 15.6 and 64.4 mm, ‘heavy’ when it reaches 64.5-115.5 mm, and ‘very heavy’ when it exceeds 115.6-204.4 mm within a 24-hour period.”