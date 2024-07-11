Business Standard
IMD issues rain forecast for Delhi, Noida; eyes on 'rising' Yamuna river

Noida authorities directed people to relocate to high areas from low-lying regions as the water level of the Yamuna river is expected to rise in the coming days

Yamuna floods

Floods caused in Delhi due to swelling of Yamuna river in July 2023. (PTI Photo)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for Delhi, predicting moderate rain showers, thunderstorms, and lightning over the next two days starting Wednesday. Following Friday, the IMD forecasts “very light” rain for the city until July 17.

In addition to Delhi, Noida and other regions within the National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to experience cloudy skies and rainfall. This forecast has led Noida authorities to advise residents of low-lying areas to relocate to higher ground, as the Yamuna river's water level is anticipated to rise.
Current water level in Yamuna

Several villages in Noida are situated along the Yamuna bank, which experienced severe flooding during last year's monsoon season, causing significant inconvenience to residents of both Delhi and Noida.

Last year, the Yamuna river in Delhi reached its highest level in 70 years at 208.66 metres on July 13, leading to unprecedented flooding in areas close to its banks for several days. This situation arose due to torrential rains in the river's upper catchment areas in Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, which themselves suffered from swollen rivers and landslides.

In Delhi, the Yamuna’s danger mark is 205.33 metres. As of 2 pm on July 11, the Yamuna water level at the old Railway Bridge station stands at 202.35 metres, according to the Central Water Commission's live tracking feature.

Delhi govt takes stock of situation

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has assured that the Yamuna will not flood this year due to the Aam Aadmi Party's thorough preparations. The first warning level for the Yamuna in Delhi is issued when the water discharge from Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage exceeds one lakh cusec. Currently, it is below this threshold.

“The flood department has worked on the flood regulators throughout the year,” Bharadwaj said, noting that the government has stocked reserve pumps in case of malfunctions. Additionally, the authorities have checked the regulators to stop the additional flow of water if the Yamuna level rises. Bharadwaj made these remarks while reviewing regulator 12 at Delhi's ITO.

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

