Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.30%)
66043.18 + 196.68
Nifty (0.30%)
19630.20 + 59.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.16%)
5398.90 + 62.15
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
38041.50 + 129.00
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44840.55 -123.90
Heatmap

IMD Weather Update Today (Aug 9): Heavy rainfall alerts in various regions

The IMD has warned of flash floods in the hilly states till August 10. They have also cautioned of severe rainfall/thunderstorm with lightning at isolated areas

IMD Weather Update Today (Aug 9)

IMD Weather Update Today (Aug 9) (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for Uttarakhand till August 10. The region is probably going to get intense rainfall on August 9 and 10. IMD has also issued an orange caution for regions like Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Dehradun, Champawat, Haridwar and Nainital till today.

Moreover, the weather office has forecasted light/moderate rains with isolated intense rains over west Uttar Pradesh on August 9 and over east Uttar Pradesh on August 9 and 12. It additionally warned of isolated extremely severe rains in parts of Uttarakhand on August 9 and 10. Other than this, the weather office added that rainfall is probably going to stay subdued in different parts of northwest India during the next seven days.

The rainfall in the hills could prompt localised landslides and flooding. The general public is requested to stay away from regions that are inclined to water logging and urged to avoid weak structures or buildings.

Also Read: LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:45 pm amid ruckus by Opposition MPs

IMD weather: Insights 

The weather office has also given a yellow alert for a few districts in the Uttarakhand state till Friday including Uttarkashi, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Dehradun and Pithoragarh. There is a high probability of rain in these regions till Friday. 

IMD has also anticipated intense rains/thunderstorms with lightning and severe downpour at isolated regions. Uttarakhand has been getting high rains for a couple of days, causing landslides that have claimed a few lives so far. 

Other than this, the meteorological department has predicted moderate flash flood dangers in a few watersheds in Bihar, Uttarakhand, and adjoining south sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Districts of Uttarakhand that are probably going to be impacted by flash floods till August 10 are Almora, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal and Udham Singh Nagar.

Also Read

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 8): Rainfall in these regions, details here

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 4): When and Where to expect rainfall today

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Separatist Yasin Malik appears virtually in Delhi HC in terror funding case

Detained on my way to commemorate Quit India Day: Mahatma Gandhi's grandson

Eye on polls, BJP to carry out Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh

SC judge recuses himself from Umar Khalid's plea on bail in UAPA case

Brexit-like referendum on Article 370 is out of question: Supreme Court

Weather Forecast: Brief report

1. Wednesday (August 9)

    • Intense rainfall might happen in isolated areas over Uttarakhand and Bihar.
    • Severe rains are predicted at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
    • Lightning alongside thunderstorms might occur in isolated areas over Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura.

Also Read: Detained on my way to commemorate Quit India Day: Mahatma Gandhi's grandson

2. Thursday (August 10)
 
    • Possibility of intense rainfall at isolated regions over Uttarakhand.
    • Intense rains might lash at a few isolated places over Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram.
    • Lightning and thunderstorms are likely at distinct places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar.

Topics : Indian Meteorological Department weather forecasts weather warning Indian weather IMD weather forecast

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion Live NewsStock to Watch TodaySamsung Freedom Fest Sale 2023Gold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offWI vs IND 3rd T20 HighlightsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon