IMD weather update: Yellow alert for heavy showers across many cities

India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, is currently experiencing severe rains across several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city and predicted more rains in the coming hours.

IMD has also predicted light rains alongside hailstorms, thunderstorms, and breezes in Pune and Mumbai in the following 25 hours. Hailstorms with breezes at 40-50 kmph are expected to hit isolated pockets of Vidarbha, Maharashtra and Marathwada in the following 24 hours, the IMD added.

Heatwave conditions are anticipated to continue in some parts of Rajasthan, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD’s) weather conditions forecast on Friday. Maximum temperatures going from 43°C to 46°C across numerous parts in West Rajasthan and temperatures above 40°C in isolated pockets across different states like East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Telangana have been recorded.

IMD weather forecasts: Rainfall alert 2024

The IMD said that imminent change in weather conditions is anticipated across different districts beginning today, with widespread to moderate rain and thunderstorms expected over West Bengal and Sikkim, alongside lightning and breezes of 40-50 km/h. This rain is supposed to continue until May 12. In Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, winds might arrive at up to 50-60 km/h.

Isolated heavy rain is additionally anticipated for Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during this period, with the chance of the same conditions in the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

In south India, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Karnataka will encounter scattered rain and thunderstorms alongside breezes (30-40 km/h). Isolated heavy rain is anticipated in parts of these areas too.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Western and central India

A cyclonic flow over Madhya Maharashtra and parts from northwest Rajasthan to west Vidarbha are impacting weather conditions in central India. This impact is causing isolated to scattered rain, thunderstorms, and breezes (40-50 km/h) in Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Madhya Pradesh. Hailstorm activity is likewise a chance in parts of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha on May 10.

IMD weather 2024: Northern India

In northern India, a western disturbance in the middle tropospheric westerlies with its axis above 5.8 km mean sea level has achieved rain and thunderstorms to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

While certain regions face a respite from the heat, hot and humid weather conditions are probably going to continue in isolated pockets along the coastal areas of Gujarat for the following five days. Heat wave conditions might go on in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan.