'Every inch of PoK belongs to India and no force can snatch it': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, accused the Congress party of "raising question marks" on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said that every inch of PoK belonged to India and no force can snatch it away from India.

During an election rally in Jharkhand's Khunti, the Minister of Home Affairs said, "Mani Shankar Aiyar is telling us to respect Pakistan as it possesses an atomic bomb. Few days ago, INDIA alliance leader Farooq Abdullah said do not talk about PoK as Pakistan has an atomic bomb. I want to tell the Congress and INDIA alliance that PoK belongs to India and no force can snatch it."



Shah said that he did not know what had happened to the Congress party. "A resolution was passed unanimously in the Parliament that PoK is part of India. You [Congress] are now putting a question mark on PoK by talking about the atom bomb. The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) stand is clear that every inch of PoK belongs to India and it will remain with India."

He further urged people to vote for the BJP, saying that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance in Jharkhand was neck-deep in corruption.

He said, "The JMM-led alliance indulged in Rs 300-crore land scam, Rs 1,000-crore mining scam, Rs 1,000-crore MNREGA scam, Rs 40-crore liquor scam. We will not allow the JMM-led alliance to digest poor people's money."

The union minister said that the JMM and the Congress are indulging in "vote-bank politics".

"The Congress created obstacles in building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for 70 years, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi constructed the temple in five years... Rahul Baba [Rahul Gandhi] did not come to Ram Mandir consecration as he was afraid of his "vote bank"," Shah said.





An old video of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has resurfaced, where he said that Pakistan should be regarded as a respected nation and proposed engaging in dialogue with them. 'Pak has atom bomb', said Mani Shankar Aiyar In an interview titled "Chill Pill Mani Shankar Aiyar", the Congress leader said that if not given respect, Islamabad might contemplate using its atomic bomb against India.

In the video, Aiyar said, "They are also a sovereign country (Pakistan). They are a respected nation. You can talk tough with them (Pakistan). But start the dialogue. You are walking with a gun which yielded you nothing. Tensions are escalating. And if a mad person comes there, what will happen to the nation? They have an atom bomb. We also possess the atomic bomb. But if a mad person detonates our bomb at Lahore station, so within eight seconds, eight moments, its radioactivity will reach Amritsar." Shah said the Congress failed to make any tribal President when it was in power. "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi why the Congress failed to make any tribal President during its rule."

Aiyar also criticized the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that there has been no proactive attempt to engage with Pakistan over the last decade.

"...if you start a dialogue with them [Pakistan] and encourage them (by considering them as), then they should start thinking about their atomic bomb. But if you snub them, then a mad person will come and detonate the bomb. Then what will happen?" he ad















(With PTI inputs)