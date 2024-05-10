Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Every inch of PoK belongs to India and no force can snatch it': Amit Shah

During an election rally in Jharkhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that every inch of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belonged to India and no force could snatch it away from India

Amit Shah,Home Minister,Amit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Khunti, Jharkhand. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, accused the Congress party of "raising question marks" on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said that every inch of PoK belonged to India and no force can snatch it away from India.

During an election rally in  Jharkhand's Khunti, the Minister of Home Affairs said, "Mani Shankar Aiyar is telling us to respect Pakistan as it possesses an atomic bomb. Few days ago, INDIA alliance leader Farooq Abdullah said do not talk about PoK as Pakistan has an atomic bomb. I want to tell the Congress and INDIA alliance that PoK belongs to India and no force can snatch it."

Shah said that he did not know what had happened to the Congress party. "A resolution was passed unanimously in the Parliament that PoK is part of India. You [Congress] are now putting a question mark on PoK by talking about the atom bomb. The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) stand is clear that every inch of PoK belongs to India and it will remain with India."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He further urged people to vote for the BJP, saying that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance in Jharkhand was neck-deep in corruption.

He said, "The JMM-led alliance indulged in Rs 300-crore land scam, Rs 1,000-crore mining scam, Rs 1,000-crore MNREGA scam, Rs 40-crore liquor scam. We will not allow the JMM-led alliance to digest poor people's money."

The union minister said that the JMM and the Congress are indulging in "vote-bank politics".

"The Congress created obstacles in building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for 70 years, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi constructed the temple in five years... Rahul Baba [Rahul Gandhi] did not come to Ram Mandir consecration as he was afraid of his "vote bank"," Shah said.

Shah said the Congress failed to make any tribal President when it was in power. "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi why the Congress failed to make any tribal President during its rule."

An old video of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has resurfaced, where he said that Pakistan should be regarded as a respected nation and proposed engaging in dialogue with them. 

'Pak has atom bomb', said Mani Shankar Aiyar

In an interview titled "Chill Pill Mani Shankar Aiyar", the Congress leader said that if not given respect, Islamabad might contemplate using its atomic bomb against India.

In the video, Aiyar said, "They are also a sovereign country (Pakistan). They are a respected nation. You can talk tough with them (Pakistan). But start the dialogue. You are walking with a gun which yielded you nothing. Tensions are escalating. And if a mad person comes there, what will happen to the nation? They have an atom bomb. We also possess the atomic bomb. But if a mad person detonates our bomb at Lahore station, so within eight seconds, eight moments, its radioactivity will reach Amritsar."

Aiyar also criticized the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that there has been no proactive attempt to engage with Pakistan over the last decade. 

"...if you start a dialogue with them [Pakistan] and encourage them (by considering them as), then they should start thinking about their atomic bomb. But if you snub them, then a mad person will come and detonate the bomb. Then what will happen?" he ad






 
(With PTI inputs)
Topics : Amit Shah Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Mani Shankar Aiyar Congress BS Web Reports Elections in India Election news Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon