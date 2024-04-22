IMD today's weather 2024: Rainfall prediction, heatwave conditions and more

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a further rise in temperatures across eastern India in addition to the prevailing heatwave conditions reported in multiple states. Eastern India could see temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius this week, according to the weather department.

On the other hand, IMD Senior Scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar told ANI that,“In Delhi, the temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming 2-3 days. After this, it may increase slowly by 1-2 degrees and with it, there is a possibility of light rain on Monday."

IMD weather 2024: Northeast India

IMD said that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely over “Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 21st-24th and isolated to rainfall over Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura during 25th-27th April, 2024.”

IMD weather 2024: East India

From April 22 to April 24, 2024, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will experience isolated to scattered moderate precipitation, lightning, and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. On April 23, 2024, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand are also likely to experience weather conditions that are comparable.

IMD weather 2024: Northern India

On April 22, 2024, a cyclonic disturbance is expected to bring isolated to scattered light to moderate rain or snow, thunderstorms, and lightning to Ladakh, Gilgit, Jammu, Kashmir, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad, as well as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on April 22 and 23. On April 22, 2024, isolated to scattered rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 30-40 kmph are likely to fall over West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

On April 21 and 22, 2024, West Rajasthan is expected to experience dust storms, thunderstorms, and lightning. IMD stated, “Isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from 21st-23rd; West Madhya Pradesh on 21st & 22nd April 2024".

IMD weather 2024: South India

On April 22 and 24, 2024, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Konkan and Goa will experience isolated light rain with isolated thunderstorms and lightning. Over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, and Karnataka on April 21st and 22nd, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning, is anticipated. From April 21 to April 24, 2024, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana are likely to experience isolated rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour.

IMD weather 2024: Heatwave condition

The IMD says that over the next five days, heatwave conditions are expected in parts of Gangetic West Bengal, and heat waves are likely to hit Odisha on April 21 and 22. Heat waves may also occur during the same time period in isolated regions of East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The 22nd, 24th, and 25th of April could see heat waves in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and the 22nd and 25th could see heat waves in Jharkhand. IMD predicted severe heat waves on April 21 and 22 in isolated parts of Odisha, as well as in Gangetic West Bengal from April 22 to 25, 2024.