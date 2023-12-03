Sensex (0.74%)
Improve security, parking, and limit noise: Noida police to wedding venues

The development comes after a 55-year-old man was shot dead by his relative during a wedding at a farmhouse in the Bisrakh area near here on November 27

Wedding season, weddings, wedding attire

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Marriage lawns and banquet halls in Noida have been asked to keep the volume of music during weddings within permissible limits, police officials said on Sunday.
They have also been asked to step up the security on their premises and make sure that CCTV cameras are functional, the officials said.
According to an estimate by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), around 17,000 weddings are expected across Noida and Greater Noida this season.
The development comes after a 55-year-old man was shot dead by his relative during a wedding at a farmhouse in the Bisrakh area near here on November 27.
The accused, who used his licensed revolver to kill his daughter's father-in-law following an argument, was arrested and sent to jail.
"We have asked marriage lawns and banquet halls to ensure music is played within the permissible limits and loudspeakers are not used after 11 pm, as per guidelines," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander told PTI.
Similarly, instructions have been issued to them to check their security apparatus and make sure installations like CCTV cameras are properly working, he said.
According to police, event organisers have also been asked to ensure proper parking for visitors and guests during weddings so as not to clog roads and service lanes for commuters.
"All this is being done to make sure that the general public is not hassled during private processions on city roads, especially during the wedding season," Chander said.
The police have issued similar directions to banquet halls and marriage lawns in Greater Noida also in the wake of the shooting in Bisrakh, according to officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Noida Authority Indian weddings Weddings

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

