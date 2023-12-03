Sensex (0.74%)
PM speaks to Andhra CM, takes stock of preparations for approaching cyclone

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm, 'Michaung', and is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast

Narendra Modi

Photo: X @ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to take stock of the preparations to handle Cyclone Michaung and assured him of all help, officials said.
Modi has also directed top officials to ensure that all possible help is extended to the state.
A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm, 'Michaung', and is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the IMD said in a bulletin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

