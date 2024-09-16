Business Standard
Home / India News / In 100 days, tried to address every sector for country's progress: PM Modi

In 100 days, tried to address every sector for country's progress: PM Modi

The government is working to develop Ayodhya and 16 other cities as model solar cities, he said

Modi, Narendra Modi

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024), in Gandhinagar, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government in the first 100 days of its third term had tried to address every sector and factor for rapid progress of the country.

Addressing the 4th edition of Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) in Gandhinagar, he said not just Indians but the entire world feels India is the best bet for the 21st century.

"In the first 100 days (of the Union government's third term) you can witness our priorities, speed and scale. We have tried to address every sector and factor which are required for rapid progress of the country," the PM said. "India's diversity, scale, capacity, potential and performance are unique and that is the reason I say Indian solutions for global application," he added.

India is preparing the base for development for the next 1000 years and the focus is not just to reach the top but to sustain the rank, Modi asserted.

"For us green future and net zero are not just fancy words. These are requirements of the country and we are committed to achieve it.

The government is working to develop Ayodhya and 16 other cities as model solar cities," he said at RE-INVEST 2024.

He said 140 crore Indians have pledged to make the country the world's third largest economy.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bahrain, Bahrain flag

Bahrain secures $16.65 million in investments from three Indian companies

PremiumWorld bank

World Bank's India Development Update unlikely to be taken seriously

Premiumgrowth gdp economy

Regulatory reforms critical for India's push towards Viksit Bharat

PremiumIndia had started to turn corner around the time Business Standard was born. Attention to under-addressed areas can now put it on course to becoming a truly high-growth, ‘high-development' economy

BS@50: The story of India's 50-year journey of high growth and development

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President, The Global Lawyers Summit

Some people unable to digest India's fast pace of development: V-P Dhankhar

Topics : Narendra Modi Development renewable enrgy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon