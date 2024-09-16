Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, history, significance, timings and more

A significant Hindu festival honouring Lord Vishwakarma, who is regarded as the divine architect and craftsman, is called Vishwakarma Puja, Vishwakarma Jayanti, or Vishwakarma Day. For people in a variety of businesses and professions, such as manufacturing workers, engineers, architects, mechanics, and artisans, this celebration is very important. Devotees pray for blessings such as improved future prospects, safer working environments, and increased prosperity in their particular fields during Vishwakarma Puja. In order to maintain the success and productivity of their work, they also pray for the smooth and effective operation of their equipment and tools. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date and Muhurat

Vishwakarma Jayanti is marked on the final day of the Bengali month of Bhadra, also called Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti. In 2024, it will be celebrated on September 16. As per the Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti is predicted to be at 7:53 PM.

History of Vishwakarma Jayanti

Vishwakarma Jayanti's beginnings may be found in ancient Indian scriptures, with the Rigveda, one of Hinduism's most ancient sacred writings, having some of the earliest references. With time, the festival developed into an important occasion for labourers, artisans, and craftsmen to honour Lord Vishwakarma and ask for his blessings for prosperity, creativity, and talent in their specialised fields.

Vishwakarma Puja: Significance

For architects, labourers, carpenters, manufacturing workers, and mechanics, Vishwakarma Jayanti is a significant holiday. On this day, these professionals worship their machines, computers, vehicles, bikes, and other machinery, and pray to Lord Vishwakarma. In order to show respect, many people perform pujas in industrial settings and at their places of employment. They frequently decide not to use tools or other equipment during these rituals.

Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Wishes and Messages

• “Wishing you success and progress in all your endeavours. Happy Vishwakarma Puja!”

• “Wishing you the home of your dreams and success in all your efforts. Have a blessed Vishwakarma Puja with your loved ones!”

• “May Lord Vishwakarma bless you with success in all your endeavours. Wishing you and your family a Happy Vishwakarma Puja!”

• “May Lord Vishwakarma bless you and your family with his special blessings. Wishing you all a very Happy Vishwakarma Puja!”

• “Celebrate Vishwakarma Puja with devotion and love. Happy Vishwakarma Puja!”