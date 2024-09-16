Business Standard
Home / India News / Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, history, significance, timings and more

Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, history, significance, timings and more

Vishwakarma Puja is a celebration of the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma. He is considered as the creator of the universe. As per the Drik Panchang, this year, the day falls on Sept 16

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A significant Hindu festival honouring Lord Vishwakarma, who is regarded as the divine architect and craftsman, is called Vishwakarma Puja, Vishwakarma Jayanti, or Vishwakarma Day. For people in a variety of businesses and professions, such as manufacturing workers, engineers, architects, mechanics, and artisans, this celebration is very important. 
Devotees pray for blessings such as improved future prospects, safer working environments, and increased prosperity in their particular fields during Vishwakarma Puja. In order to maintain the success and productivity of their work, they also pray for the smooth and effective operation of their equipment and tools. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date and Muhurat

Vishwakarma Jayanti is marked on the final day of the Bengali month of Bhadra, also called Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti. In 2024, it will be celebrated on September 16. As per the Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti is predicted to be at 7:53 PM.

History of Vishwakarma Jayanti

Vishwakarma Jayanti's beginnings may be found in ancient Indian scriptures, with the Rigveda, one of Hinduism's most ancient sacred writings, having some of the earliest references. With time, the festival developed into an important occasion for labourers, artisans, and craftsmen to honour Lord Vishwakarma and ask for his blessings for prosperity, creativity, and talent in their specialised fields. 

Vishwakarma Puja: Significance

For architects, labourers, carpenters, manufacturing workers, and mechanics, Vishwakarma Jayanti is a significant holiday. On this day, these professionals worship their machines, computers, vehicles, bikes, and other machinery, and pray to Lord Vishwakarma. In order to show respect, many people perform pujas in industrial settings and at their places of employment. They frequently decide not to use tools or other equipment during these rituals.

Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Wishes and Messages

    • “Wishing you success and progress in all your endeavours. Happy Vishwakarma Puja!”

More From This Section

Bank Holidays

Eid-e-Milad 2024 bank holiday: Are banks closed today? Check details

Sandip Ghosh

RG Kar ex-principal gave 'deceptive' answers during polygraph: CBI

Stone pelting, Indian Army, Srinagar, Jammu, Kashmir, Batamaloo

Tension prevails in Mangaluru after stone peltings on places of worship

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Uttar Pradesh: 14 dead, rivers above danger mark

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

RG Kar issue: Agitating junior doctors continue cease work, demand justice

    • “Wishing you the home of your dreams and success in all your efforts. Have a blessed Vishwakarma Puja with your loved ones!”
    • “May Lord Vishwakarma bless you with success in all your endeavours. Wishing you and your family a Happy Vishwakarma Puja!”
    • “May Lord Vishwakarma bless you and your family with his special blessings. Wishing you all a very Happy Vishwakarma Puja!”
    • “Celebrate Vishwakarma Puja with devotion and love. Happy Vishwakarma Puja!”

Also Read

Premiumbandra

Urban renewal: Builders ride the redevelopment wave in major Indian cities

PremiumCurtains and furnishing can cool down a room. (File photo)

Curtains to ventilation: How to protect your home in extreme heat

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi inaugurates 4th edition of renewable energy investors meet in Gandhinagar

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM, Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish, AAP

Sisodia to meet Kejriwal, likely to discuss names of next Delhi CM

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal live updates

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: PAK vs CHN at 1:15 PM; IND vs KOR at 3:30 PM

Topics : architecture Engineer's Day Indian industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBajaj Housing Finance IPO listing todayBuy & Sell Stock on Sep 16PN Gadgil Jewellers IPOJan-Dhan AccountsUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon