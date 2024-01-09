Sensex (    %)
                        
In a first, India set to chair, host Unesco's World Heritage Committee

At the 19th extraordinary session (Unesco, 2023), the World Heritage Committee decided that its 46th session will take place in India

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

In a historic development, India is set to chair and host United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco)'s World Heritage Committee from July 21 to 31 this year in New Delhi, Permanent Representative of India to Unesco, Vishal V Sharma said on Tuesday.

With New Delhi's decision to be the epicentre of global discussions on heritage preservation, the opportunity will mark a momentous occasion for India's cultural and historical legacy. Notably, this is the first time a country will lead and host the committee.
According to the official statement released by Unesco, "At the 19th extraordinary session [Unesco, 2023], the World Heritage Committee decided that its 46th session will take place in India."

"Following a proposal by the authorities of the State Party of India, and in consultation with the Unesco Director-General, the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee will take place from July 21 to 31, 2024 in New Delhi, India," the statement read.

Unesco is a specialised agency of the United Nations (UN) that aims to promote world peace and national security through international cooperation in education, arts, science and culture.

The Unesco's World Heritage Committee, which meets once a year and consists of representatives from 21 member states, plays an important role in bringing new additions to the prestigious list of Unesco World Heritage Sites.

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

