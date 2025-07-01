Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 12:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Security boosted at Patna airport after bomb scare; turns out to be a hoax

Security boosted at Patna airport after bomb scare; turns out to be a hoax

The cyber cell of the Economic Offences Unit is also investigating the case to find out the sender

Photo: Twitter@ANI

The authorities convened a high-level meeting at the airport and further security measures were implemented | Photo: Twitter@ANI

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Security has been beefed up at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport (JPNI) following a bomb threat received via email, though it turned out to be a hoax, a police official said on Tuesday.

"A bomb threat through email was received at the JPNI airport in Patna a few days ago. The authorities convened a high-level meeting at the airport and further security measures were implemented. The email turned out to be a hoax," City SP Central, Patna, Diksha, told PTI.

Security was beefed up following the threat at the airport, she said.

"A case has been registered. We are now trying to trace the IP address and catch the sender," she said.

 

The cyber cell of the Economic Offences Unit is also investigating the case to find out the sender, she added.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

