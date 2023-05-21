close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

2 more devotees die of heart attack in Yamunotri Dham; toll climbs to 18

Two more pilgrims who had come to visit the famous Yamunotri Dham in this district of Uttarakhand have died of heart attack, police said on Sunday

Press Trust of India Uttarkashi
death

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two more pilgrims who had come to visit the famous Yamunotri Dham in this district of Uttarakhand have died of heart attack, police said on Sunday.

Barkot station in-charge Gajendra Bahuguna said Satyanarayan (55), a resident of Banthanau village in the Churu district of Rajasthan, was admitted to the hospital in Jankichatti where he died due to breathing problems.

Sheshnath (77), a resident of Hinaut village in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, was admitted to the hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated, he said, adding that he died during treatment.

Total 18 devotees have died of heart attack since the commencement of the pilgrimage to the Dham last month.

Also Read

Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri: What is Char Dham Yatra?

Uttarakhand govt to make new arrangements to facilitate 'Char Dham Yatra'

Joshimath in focus, all you must know about Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra

Char Dham yatra begins with opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples

IRCTC unveils Char Dham Yatra 2023 package for pilgrims: Check details here

Ready for narco test if Phogat and Punia take it too, says Brij Bhushan

Manipur govt extends internet suspension for 5 more days to maintain peace

Jan Samvad show people happy with govt's policies: Manohar Lal Khattar

PM Modi on mission to make India more respectable in world, says Amit Shah

Infosys techie dies after car gets stuck in flooded Bengaluru underpass

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Death toll Heart attack

First Published: May 21 2023 | 11:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Combined revenue of listed Tata group's firms tops Rs 10 trillion

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
5 min read
Premium

Rs 2,000 denomination note may lose legal tender status by year-end

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Jan Samvad show people happy with govt's policies: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
3 min read

China tells manufacturers to stop using Micron chips, steps up feud with US

US China trade war
3 min read

SBI slow in procurement from GeM portal; lags behind smaller counterparts

SBI, state bank of India
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Jewellers getting inquiries for gold after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
3 min read

What is the 10-point action plan PM Modi gave at G7? All you need to know

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea on key visit, to host major summit

Modi
3 min read

No form or identity proof required for exchanges of Rs 2,000 notes

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

MP becomes first state in country to provide free air travel to pilgrims

Devotees throng to witness Lord Ayyappa at Sannidanam in Sabarimala, Kerala. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon