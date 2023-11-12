Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
6228.30 + 31.85
Nifty Midcap (0.48%)
40733.05 + 195.40
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43820.10 + 136.50
Heatmap

PM Modi in Himachal's Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with security forces

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting military facilities to celebrate Diwali

PM Modi, Security forces

Photo: X @narendramodi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with security forces.
Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting military facilities to celebrate Diwali.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a post on 'X', the prime minister said, "Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces."

Earlier, he greeted people on Diwali and wished them joy, prosperity and health.
"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives," Modi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mango Festival returns to Delhi after three years, all you need to know

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh, buildings collapse in Kullu

Happy Diwali 2023: Top 10 wishes, messages and quotes to share on this day

4 of family from Madhya Pradesh dead in road accident in Rajasthan's Bundi

Security beefed up across West Bengal in view of Kali Puja, Diwali

What is a smog tower and do they work? How is India fighting air pollution?

Three tourists killed in J-K's Dal Lake houseboat fire incident, 8 rescued

Delhi may see best Diwali day air quality in 8 yrs if firecracker ban works

Topics : Narendra Modi Diwali festival border security force Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon