ED files PC against Premia Projects, Solitaire Infomedia under PMLA act

During the ED investigation, movable or immovable property worth Rs. 24.17 crore was provisionally attached

Money laundering, scam, fraud

The prosecution complaint has been filed in the Special Court, PMLA, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 10:36 PM IST

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint (PC) against Premia Projects Ltd., Solitaire Infomedia Pvt. Ltd., and their directors under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, said the agency in a press release.
The directors have been identified as Tarun Shienh, Rekha Shienh, Luxmy Rajput and Charanjeet Singh Dani.
The prosecution complaint has been filed in the Special Court, PMLA, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
ED initiated an investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police and Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Delhi, against Tarun Shienh, Chairman and Managing Director of Premia Group, Rekha Shienh, Luxmy Rajput and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Gangster Act based on complaints of fraud by various home buyers, according to the press release.
During the ED investigation, movable or immovable property worth Rs. 24.17 crore was provisionally attached. Subsequently, the complaint dated July 13, 2022, was filed before the adjudicating authority, PMLA, New Delhi, and the same was confirmed by the adjudicating authority, said the agency.

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 10:36 PM IST

