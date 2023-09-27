close
Income tax officers visit factory, Bengaluru office of China's Lenovo

The officials inspected laptops of Lenovo employees during the visit, one of the sources said. They also tried to contact Lenovo's senior management during and after the visit as part of the inquirY

Lenovo

Lenovo (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Indian income tax officials on Wednesday visited a factory of Chinese PC maker Lenovo in the union territory of Puducherry and one of its offices in Bengaluru city as part of an inquiry, two sources told Reuters.
The officials inspected laptops of Lenovo employees during the visit, one of the sources said. They also tried to contact Lenovo's senior management during and after the visit as part of the inquiry, the person added.
Lenovo, which confirmed the visit, said it was "co-operating with the authorities and will provide all possible support required".
"We adhere strictly to all applicable laws, regulations, and reporting requirements in every jurisdiction in which we do business," it said.
The reason for the visit was not immediately clear.
Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that tax officers also visited the facilities of contract manufacturer Flex Ltd in Tamil Nadu state.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Toby Chopra, Kirsten Donovan)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lenovo Income tax Bengaluru

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

