65% houses impacted, Rs 565 cr damage in Joshimath subsidence: NDMA panel

Land subsidence has affected approximately 65 per cent of houses, causing property damage worth Rs 565 crore in the pilgrimage town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, according to a report by a panel led by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The report revealed that of the 2,152 houses in Joshimath, 1,403 have been impacted by land subsidence and are in urgent need of attention. The findings are based on a "Post Disaster Needs Assessment" carried out from April 22 to April 25 by a 35-member team comprising professionals from the NDMA, UN agencies, Central Building Research Institute, National Institute of Disaster Management, and other organisations. Business Standard has reviewed the report.

The houses were categorised based on the extent of damage as follows: Black (partially collapsed), Red (unsafe and slated for demolition), Yellow (requiring repairs or retrofitting), and Green (deemed safe). According to the assessment, 472 houses fall under the Black and Red categories, while 931 structures are in the Yellow category.

The report stressed the importance of enhancing the resilience of partially damaged houses against future landslides and other disasters, emphasising a "build back better" approach. The projected cost of reconstruction is estimated at Rs 422 crore, including Rs 91 crore for 472 houses in the Black and Red categories, and Rs 331 crore for the 931 houses categorised as Yellow.

Factors contributing to the building damage in Joshimath include weak building materials, inadequate structural reinforcement, structural deficiencies, and the placement of structures on steep slopes. The report also noted that even minor ground subsidence led to extensive damage, particularly when fragile mud-based mortar was used in construction.

The local administration provided data indicating that the initial discharge of silt-laden water was 600 litres per minute on January 2, 2023, reducing to 200 litres per minute by January 11. The discharge is now almost negligible. Despite this, the panel advised a comprehensive construction ban in the town until the conclusion of the monsoon season, proposing post-monsoon construction only for lightweight structures.

This is not the first instance of land subsidence in Joshimath; similar occurrences were documented in the 1970s. A 1978 report, chaired by Garhwal Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Mishra, recommended avoiding major construction works in the city and the adjoining Niti and Mana valleys due to their location on glacial moraines.

Adding historical context, a September 2022 report from the Uttarakhand government observed that Joshimath, situated at a height of 1,830 metres, has been gradually sinking since the beginning of the year. The town lies in seismic zone V, making it highly vulnerable to earthquakes, landslides, and flash floods.