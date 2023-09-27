close
Sensex (0.26%)
66118.69 + 173.22
Nifty (0.55%)
19716.45 + 107.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.81%)
5860.90 + 47.20
Nifty Midcap (0.42%)
40640.80 + 170.70
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44588.30 + 122.45
Heatmap

65% houses impacted, Rs 565 cr damage in Joshimath subsidence: NDMA panel

The total cost of reconstruction is projected to be Rs 422 crore, with 472 houses estimated at 91 crore and 931 houses at 331 crore

Joshimath

Photo: IANS

Nitin Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Land subsidence has affected approximately 65 per cent of houses, causing property damage worth Rs 565 crore in the pilgrimage town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, according to a report by a panel led by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The report revealed that of the 2,152 houses in Joshimath, 1,403 have been impacted by land subsidence and are in urgent need of attention. The findings are based on a "Post Disaster Needs Assessment" carried out from April 22 to April 25 by a 35-member team comprising professionals from the NDMA, UN agencies, Central Building Research Institute, National Institute of Disaster Management, and other organisations. Business Standard has reviewed the report.

The houses were categorised based on the extent of damage as follows: Black (partially collapsed), Red (unsafe and slated for demolition), Yellow (requiring repairs or retrofitting), and Green (deemed safe). According to the assessment, 472 houses fall under the Black and Red categories, while 931 structures are in the Yellow category.

The report stressed the importance of enhancing the resilience of partially damaged houses against future landslides and other disasters, emphasising a "build back better" approach. The projected cost of reconstruction is estimated at Rs 422 crore, including Rs 91 crore for 472 houses in the Black and Red categories, and Rs 331 crore for the 931 houses categorised as Yellow.

Factors contributing to the building damage in Joshimath include weak building materials, inadequate structural reinforcement, structural deficiencies, and the placement of structures on steep slopes. The report also noted that even minor ground subsidence led to extensive damage, particularly when fragile mud-based mortar was used in construction.

The local administration provided data indicating that the initial discharge of silt-laden water was 600 litres per minute on January 2, 2023, reducing to 200 litres per minute by January 11. The discharge is now almost negligible. Despite this, the panel advised a comprehensive construction ban in the town until the conclusion of the monsoon season, proposing post-monsoon construction only for lightweight structures.

Also Read

Does your regular car insurance cover flood and water damage?

TMS Ep507: Brics expansion, disaster-prone Shimla, market direction & more

Compensation for crop damage to farmers goes up in Madhya Pradesh

Tomato and ginger prices shoot up as rainfall dwindles crop supply

From marinated millets to stuffed mushrooms, White House menu for PM Modi

'Manipur turned into battlefield': Congress chief hits out at PM Modi

EID Milad-un Nabi Mubarak 2023: 10 Best wishes, quotes and messages

'Height of disrespect': Congress slams BJP over its 2nd list of candidates

Delhi HC issues notice to govt on plea against Neet percentile reduction

Very compelling need for India, US to work together: EAM Jaishankar


This is not the first instance of land subsidence in Joshimath; similar occurrences were documented in the 1970s. A 1978 report, chaired by Garhwal Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Mishra, recommended avoiding major construction works in the city and the adjoining Niti and Mana valleys due to their location on glacial moraines.

Adding historical context, a September 2022 report from the Uttarakhand government observed that Joshimath, situated at a height of 1,830 metres, has been gradually sinking since the beginning of the year. The town lies in seismic zone V, making it highly vulnerable to earthquakes, landslides, and flash floods.
Topics : Uttarakhand Earthquake land erosion

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAkasa AirStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketByju's Lay offGold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon