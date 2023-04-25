close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Incriminating material must for any addition to taxable income: SC

The court, however, left the scope for the authorities to re-open the cases of tax violation if any incriminating evidence emerges later

BS Web Team New Delhi
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday held that the income tax authorities cannot add to a taxpayer's income under Section 153A of the Income Tax Act if no incriminating evidence is found during a search, a report by BusinessLine (BL) said. The court, however, left the scope for the authorities to re-open the cases of tax violation if any incriminating evidence emerges later.
Section 153A of the I-T Act specifies a process to determine the income of the searched individual. It aims to bring undisclosed income under the tax. The cases can be re-opened under Section 147/148.

According to the report, a division bench of justices MR Shah and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that if no incriminating evidence is found during the search, the Assessing Officer (AO) cannot assess other material which relates to already completed assessments.
The report also quoted Vishwas Panijar, partner with Nangia Andersen LLP, as saying that the reassessment is detrimental to the taxpayer by its very nature. So, it would require a higher degree of care by the department. According to the law, 'reassessment' inherently satisfies two of the most critical elements. One, it is deemed that income has escaped assessment in a case where a search/seizure has been conducted. Second, a show cause notice before initiating reassessment is not required to be given in such cases.

Panijar added that there is no restriction on the initiation of reassessment, safeguards like a time limit for issuing of notice and seeking the reason for reassessment would continue to be available to the taxpayer even in such cases.

Also Read

Evidence against third parties subject to tax proceedings, rules SC

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

I-T Dept sends 8,000 notices to taxpayers who claimed exemption for charity

Assets worth Rs 18,400 crore attached under Benami Act till July 31: Report

RBI's wider NDF access may require foreign exposure proof, say bankers

India plans to open logistic hub for Indian companies in Panama: Jaishankar

India needs to be vigilant against low agri output, elevated prices: FinMin

Under Operation Kaveri, MP govt starts helpline for people stuck in Sudan

Patent data shows India among the top innovators in fight against Covid

Topics : Supreme Court Income Tax Act BS Web Reports Indian Economy

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Amid pressure from IMF, Pak Army chief visits China to further defence ties

Photo: Wikipedia
2 min read
Premium

Issue of GST on intermediary services to foreign clients may get resolved

GST
4 min read

Under Operation Kaveri, MP govt starts helpline for people stuck in Sudan

Photo: ANI/Twitter
2 min read

Alia Bhatt buys apartment in Pali Hill for Rs 37 cr; gifts flats to sister

Ambani wedding pictures
2 min read

NASA issued alert as Asteroid 2023 HH3 passes close to the earth today

asteroid
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

Can India realise its demographic dividend & outperform an ageing China?

India, India population
5 min read

India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

Sachin at 50: The burden of being a prodigy

Sachin Tendulkar
7 min read
Premium

Summer is here: The heat is on as states face climate calamities

summer
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon