Patent data shows India among the top innovators in fight against Covid

India stood at the fourth spot among therapeutic patent filers, with 195 applications. This is based on a World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) report.

When the Covid-19 pandemic caught the world, India was among the leading nations working to develop a vaccine. In a recent development, India has emerged as one of the top 10 patent filers in the world, according to a report in The Times of India (TOI). India has filed patents in three different categories, namely, therapeutics, vaccines and traditional medicines related to Covid-19, the report says.