Inderbir Nijjar resigns from Punjab cabinet, two new MLAs to be sworn in

Punjab minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Inderbir Singh Nijjar tendered his resignation from the Council of Ministers on Tuesday citing personal reasons, said officials.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann forwarded the resignation of Local Government Minister Nijjer from the Council of Ministers to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for early acceptance.

Informing about the development, a spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office said that in a communique to the Governor, Bhagwant Mann has impressed upon him to accept the resignation of the Local Government Minister, who has resigned from Cabinet on personal grounds.

The spokesperson said following the resignation of Nijjar, two new ministers will be appointed in the Punjab cabinet.

"The Chief Minister has proposed the names of Balkar Singh, MLA from Kartarpur, and Gurmeet Singh Khudian, MLA from Lambi, for being inducted as cabinet ministers," said an official.

Both the ministers may be sworn in at 11 am on Wednesday.

"He (Mann) had requested the Governor to accord kind approval to administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new Ministers at 11 am on May 31 in Punjab Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh," the official added.

Nijjar was an MLA from the Amritsar South Assembly constituency of Punjab.