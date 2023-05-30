close

Bengaluru civic agency galvanised to face rains, floods: BBMP chief

The officers must be available to the people and senior officers must have first-hand information in order to guide the junior officers and other staff

IANS Bengaluru
People commute along water-logged roads following torrential rains in Bengaluru

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:50 PM IST
To avoid the rain fury witnessed last year by IT city Bengaluru, the new Congress government has asked civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to be prepared to face the monsoon, officials said on Tuesday.

All rungs of the BBMP machinery has been galvanised to face the rains and floods in city, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said.

"This massive, elaborate and meticulous preparation comes following the directions from Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar," he said.

Giving out the details of the preparations made by the BBMP, Nath said all Zonal Commissioners, Joint Commissioners, Chief Engineers, and Executive Engineers, along with forest wing, must be on "high alert on the field" and constantly monitor the situation.

"The BBMP machinery must be equipped and prepared to meet eventuality and contingency of any kind, of any dimension, at any place and at any given point in time," he added.

The officers must be available to the people and senior officers must have first-hand information in order to guide the junior officers and other staff.

"The control rooms must be operational 24X7 from zonal level to sub-divisional level. Equipments, vehicles and other paraphernalia must be in the state of war readiness," Nath has said, quoting the Deputy Chief Minister.

The BBMP Chief Commissioner further said Shivakumar has warned that strict action including suspension will be initiated at the higher level in the event of carelessness, lethargy and irresponsibility.

Seeking to infuse enthusiasm and dynamism among the BBMP machinery, Nath quoted the Deputy Chief Minister as saying: "History will not forgive us if we do not rise to the occasion at this moment of crisis. Let's gird up our loins and face the challenges with courage and conviction. Let's put our best foot forward and walk that extra mile".

--IANS

mka/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bengaluru Rain flood

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:50 PM IST

