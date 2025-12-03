Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / India adds 5.7 million active mobile users in October as Jio leads growth

India adds 5.7 million active mobile users in October as Jio leads growth

In its report, Jefferies said strong subscriber momentum for calender 2025 (year till date) and rising data penetration bode well for average revenue per user or ARPUs

Reliance Jio

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

India's active subscriber base rose sharply by 5.7 million in October, strongest show in five months, with Jio leading the pack with gains at 3.9 million, according to various analyst reports that crunched TRAI recent data.

In its report, Jefferies said strong subscriber momentum for calender 2025 (year till date) and rising data penetration bode well for average revenue per user or ARPUs.

"During October, sector's active subscriber base rose by 5.7 million to 1,094 million - highest monthly addition in last 5 months. Active subscriber base grew by about 34 million during CYTD'25 - the highest in eight years," it said.

 

Jio's active subscriber gains were at 3.9 million (to 476 million) in October, with Bharti Airtel at nearly 2.8 million (the nine-month high pushing the count to 392 million), while Vodafone Idea lost 0.4 million.

Jio added more active subscribers than Bharti Airtel for the eighth straight month, Jefferies said.

In its note, ICICI Securities said Jio's active subscriber market share rose 14 basis points month-on-month to 43.5 per cent and Bharti's increased six basis point month-on-month to 35.8 per cent while VIL's fell 12 basis point month-on-month to 15.6 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reliance Jio Jio network 5G network

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

