India aims to commission new research station in Antarctica by 2029: Rijiju

India aims to set up a new research station in Antarctica near the Maitri station in the eastern part of the icy continent by 2029, Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday

Kiren Rijiju

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said the site for the new research station -- Maitri-II -- has been identified and a preliminary topographical survey for the approach road is underway.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

India aims to set up a new research station in Antarctica near the Maitri station in the eastern part of the icy continent by 2029, Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said the site for the new research station -- Maitri-II -- has been identified and a preliminary topographical survey for the approach road is underway.
The existing Indian research station -- Maitri -- is very old, the minister said, adding that it is imperative to build a new research station.
The proposed project envisages adherence to environmental protocols for Antarctica and improving the quality of Indian scientific research in the southernmost continent.
India has been operating the Bharati research station in the Larseman Hills area -- a 40 square kilometre ice-free region along the south-eastern shore of the continent -- since 2012. Bharati is about 3,000 kilometres away from Maitri, which was commissioned in 1989.
Sharing the different stages for building the new research station, Rijiju said the development of the master plan, hiring of a consultant and designing will require the drafting of tender and tendering, award and signing of contracts, site survey by consultants, road cutting and formations at the site.
This will be followed by prefabrication/procurement on the mainland, transportation to Cape Town/Antarctica/Indian Barrier to the site and preparation for construction in Antarctica by the construction company; transportation of final components from the Indian Barrier to the site and construction in Antarctica by the construction company.
The completion of construction is targeted by January 2029.
Dakshin Gangotri, India's first research station in Antarctica, was commissioned in 1983. However, it had to be abandoned in 1989 after being submerged in snow.

Topics : Kiren Rijiju Centre Antarctica Rajya Sabha

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

