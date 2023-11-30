Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram tie the knot in Imphal; detail inside

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has now congratulated Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram who got hitched in an intimate function on November 29 in Imphal. He likewise shared an inside video from their impressive wedding ceremony.

The couple, who confirmed their relationship by declaring their wedding several days back, got married according to Meitei customs in Imphal, Manipur.

Fans were anxiously anticipating witnessing the full wedding looks of Randeep and Lin.

Kiren Rijiju congratulated Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram posted official photographs from their wedding on November 29. The couple got hitched in an intimate setup according to Meitei ceremonies within the sight of their families and friends.

Kiren Rijiju, who is a politician from Andhra Pradesh, has now congratulated the couple on X. He shared a video which showed looks at the couple's Manipuri wedding.

Alongside, he wrote, "Congratulations to Randeep Hooda (From Haryana) & Lin Laishram (From Manipur)! The amazing couple solemnised their marriage in a very beautiful traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur. May your love grow stronger every passing year !#LinLaishram @RandeepHooda (sic)."

About the wedding: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

For his big day, Randeep wore a traditional white kurta with yellow headgear (koyet). In the meantime, Lin's pretty look was in a regal Potloi or polloi with a heavy blouse and heaps of gold ornaments.

The couple married on November 29, at Chumthang Sanapung located at Langthabal in Imphal West. They arrived at Imphal on November 27. Before their wedding, Lin and Randeep sought blessings and later visited a relief camp in Moirang and Loktak Lake.

He was encircled by different guests in white clothing. Randeep smiled as he advanced ahead, with the band playing music. In a similar video, Randeep was likewise seen standing before the entry, where a custom occurred.

Randeep’s announcement on wedding

Randeep declared in an Instagram post that he will marry Lin Laishram in an intimate ceremony in Imphal on November 29.

The post says that, "A date with Destiny. 29.11.2023. Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love from this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep."