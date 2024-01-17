Sensex (    %)
                        
India an extraordinary success story: US Secretary of State Blinken

Press Trust of India Davos
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Describing India as an "extraordinary success story", US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the policies and programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been very beneficial to the people of India.
Speaking here at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024, he also said US President Joe Biden and Modi enjoy excellent relations and their conversations cover all aspects, including US-India relations.
Hailing the expansion of bilateral ties between the two countries, Blinken said the US and India are always in constant conversations and those cover all aspects, including on democracy and fundamental rights.
"It's part of very sustained and very real conversation we have always had," he said.
He was replying to a question on whether the rise of Hindu nationalism concerns India despite the country's robust economic growth and infrastructure building under the Modi regime.

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

