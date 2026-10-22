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Home / India News / India backs every meaningful peace effort in Ukraine, West Asia: PM Modi

India backs every meaningful peace effort in Ukraine, West Asia: PM Modi

During Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's three-day India visit, Modi said the two countries would expand cooperation in defence, space and nuclear energy, including co-development and co-production

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk before a bilateral meeting, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk before a bilateral meeting, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 1:41 PM IST

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India will continue to support every meaningful effort to bring peace to Ukraine and West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after holding wide-ranging talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk.

Tusk is on a three-day visit to India amid renewed global push to end the conflict in Ukraine.

In his media statement following the talks, Modi said several decisions were taken to expand the strategic partnership between India and Poland and that both sides are determined to ramp up the overall engagement.

"We have reached understanding to deepen relations in defence, space, and nuclear energy. We invite companies from Poland to engage in co-development and co-production with India in all these strategic sectors," Modi said.

 

The prime minister said the growing bilateral economic strength has created new opportunities for the India-Poland partnership, adding New Delhi's free trade agreement with the European Union will further solidify the economic engagement between the two countries.

"India and Poland, both believe in democratic values and the rule of law. We believe that reform is essential to make global governance institutions more empowered and effective," he said.

"Be it Ukraine or West Asia, India will continue to support every meaningful effort towards peace," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Donald Tusk Poland Poland India Relations

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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 1:41 PM IST