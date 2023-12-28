Sensex (    %)
                        
India becoming economically powerful under PM Modi: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

"We should also contribute to this economic transformation. Our youth, as entrepreneurs, can strengthen the economic system by using new technologies," Birla said

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Press Trust of India Raigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 6:48 AM IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said India is changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and becoming economically powerful, and all of us should contribute to this transformation.
He was speaking at the inauguration of 'Agroha Dham' community hall built by the Agrawal community here. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was also present at the programme.
"Today the country is changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is becoming an economically powerful country. We should also contribute to this economic transformation. Our youth, as entrepreneurs, can strengthen the economic system by using new technologies," Birla said.

Society will have to work collectively alongwith the government, and therefore the prime minister has said that if 140 crore people work together, we will be able to fulfill the vow of making India a developed nation, he added.

The Agrawal community made a big contribution to the freedom movement, he said, adding that it supported the revolutionaries who fought against British rule. Post independence, the community members set up factories and created thousands of jobs, Birla added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 6:48 AM IST

