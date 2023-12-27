Sensex (    %)
                        
19 workers injured as gas furnace explodes at Pune fabrication unit

As many as 19 workers were injured after a gas furnace exploded in a powder coating and fabrication unit in Maharashtra's Pune, an official said on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:38 PM IST

The incident took place at the manufacturing set-up in the Hinjawadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday evening, he said.
Police said the gas furnace at the unit exploded, dispersing metal parts kept inside it in all directions.
A total of 19 workers suffered burns after the hot metal parts flung from the furnace fell on them, he said.
A case has been registered against the proprietor and management of the unit for alleged negligence.

Topics : Pune Industrial Disasters Chemical spills Fabrics

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 11:38 PM IST

