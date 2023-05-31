close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India cements relations with Afghanistan by routing food aid through Iran

The Chabahar port is proving to be useful as a politically unstable and economically-weak Pakistan has been refusing Indian aid trucks to cross its territory into Afghanistan

IANS
wheat

3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New Delhi, May 31: By providing medical aid and food to the people of Afghanistan through the Iranian port of Chabahar, India is increasing its soft power in the land-locked country besides sidelining Pakistan.

A news report in Afghan news agency Khaama says this also breaks the stranglehold of "Pakistan, which once played a major role in matters of Afghanistan." The report says that earlier, commercial goods from India were trucked to Afghanistan through Pakistan. The use of the Chabahar port also confers a new role upon Iran in providing goods to Afghanistan, relegating Pakistan to a peripheral role.

Indian wheat will cross the Iranian border into Afghanistan's Herat province. The Chabahar port is proving to be useful as a politically unstable and economically-weak Pakistan has been refusing Indian aid trucks to cross its territory into Afghanistan.

Routing the wheat through Iran also marks a big geo-political shift in the region, significantly reducing Pakistan's influence over Afghanistan, where the relations between the two governments have been on a decline owing to territorial disputes and trading in terror charges.

It was in April 2023 that India had signed an agreement with the UN World Food Program (WFP) for the delivery of humanitarian assistance comprising 10,000 mt of wheat for Afghanistan, where millions are on the brink of starvation. This agreement is the fifth tranche of food aid that India has committed to in 2020. The WFP says: "Last year, the Government of India shipped 40,000 mt of wheat to Afghanistan, contributing to WFP's efforts to reach 23 million food-insecure people across the country."

By continuing to provide aid to Afghanistan, now to the Taliban regime which took over the country in August 2021, India has also sent a signal that it is open to building positive relations with "Afghanistan's de facto administration." Though the Taliban has not been given international recognition, India provided online training to Afghan diplomats recently and deployed a technical team in 2022 to oversee aid to the war-torn country.

Also Read

Iran to uphold nuke commitments, if sanctions removed: Iranian atomic chief

Iran blames US sanctions for causing environment, health problems

UN report urges Afghanistan's Taliban to end floggings, executions

Iran calls for increased use of national currencies in trade with India

Iran reports drone attack on defence facility in central city Isfahan

Property registration in Mumbai city may remain flat at around 9,800 units

SL Airlines denied 15-yr-old autistic boy to board flight from Bengaluru

HC seeks govt's response on plea challenging animal birth control rules

'Common but differentiated responsibility' must guide ICAO towards net zero

Manipur CM appeals to people to surrender looted firearms, lift blockades

India had announced a 20,000 MT wheat aid to Afghanistan at the India-Central Asia Summit in March 2022 that discussed the interests and welfare of the common Afghan people. The summit also had country representatives of the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC).

India, which is known as the first responder in South Asia reaching out to the neighbouring countries in times of natural disasters and other calamities has been lauded for its Neighbourhood First policy. India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations have been appreciated widely in the neighbourhood as these seek to benefit the local people by building their capacities through livelihoods, education and capacity building programmes.

(The content is being carried under an arrangement with indianarrative.com)

--indianarrative

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Afghanistan Iran

First Published: May 31 2023 | 10:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon