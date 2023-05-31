HC seeks govt's response on plea challenging animal birth control rules

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Central government on a plea challenging the Animal Birth Control Rules 2023 which excludes registered veterinary doctors or officers from participating in the process of immunisation, vaccination, and birth control of various animals.
In another news, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told the high court that due to a technical glitch on its portal, the applications of several aircraft lessors of Go First for deregistration of their planes were shown to be 'rejected' and it was not processing such requests following a moratorium.
Some other cases that were heard by the high court today are:
- The court dismissed with costs a public interest litigation challenging the appointment of Professor Yogesh Singh as the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University.
- It directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take further steps for arresting self-styled spiritual preacher Virender Dev Dixit who is facing rape cases and has been absconding for several years.
- The high court restrained over 100 rogue websites from unauthorisedly streaming films "SpiderMan: Across The Spider-Verse" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" on their platforms.
Also Read
Birth Control Rules 2023: Govt lays rules to control dog population
One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been
Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops
ICC makes helmets mandatory for high-risk positions; changes free hit rule
Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete
'Common but differentiated responsibility' must guide ICAO towards net zero
Manipur CM appeals to people to surrender looted firearms, lift blockades
Delhi discoms petition DERC, cite revenue gap to seek tariff hike
Lack of clear-cut policies slow down solar rooftop projects, say experts
OTT platforms to display anti-tobacco warnings similar to cinema theatres
- It refused to quash a CBI case registered against a former RAW official for allegedly revealing secret information in his book "India's External Intelligence- Secrets of Research and Analysis Wing".
- The high court said a trial court cannot send a foreign national to a detention centre at the time of granting bail to him.